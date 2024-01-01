rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488647
Pie slice png sticker, dessert vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pie slice png sticker, dessert vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6488647

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Pie slice png sticker, dessert vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More