rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6522618
Oriental flower png sticker, decorative design element on transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Oriental flower png sticker, decorative design element on transparent background

Remixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
6522618

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Oriental flower png sticker, decorative design element on transparent background

More