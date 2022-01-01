https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6524541Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer Instagram story template, 3D sale advertisement psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6524541View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 32.76 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSummer Instagram story template, 3D sale advertisement psdMore