https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6525109Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDartboard sticker, entertainment illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6525109View LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 30.78 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Dartboard sticker, entertainment illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More