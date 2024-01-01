rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6525308
Minimal potted plant png sticker, botanical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Minimal potted plant png sticker, botanical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6525308

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Minimal potted plant png sticker, botanical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More