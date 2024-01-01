rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6525322
Cassette tape png sticker, retro music illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cassette tape png sticker, retro music illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6525322

View License

Compatible with :

Cassette tape png sticker, retro music illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More