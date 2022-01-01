https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6525626Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlying dove png bird sticker, vintage animal illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6525626View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 1666 pxOriginal PNG 3220 x 2146 pxCompatible with :Flying dove png bird sticker, vintage animal illustration, transparent backgroundMore