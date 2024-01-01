rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6535931
Book stand png sticker, vintage furniture illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Book stand png sticker, vintage furniture illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6535931

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Book stand png sticker, vintage furniture illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More