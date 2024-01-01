rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6536105
Diverse people gathering png sticker, business illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Diverse people gathering png sticker, business illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6536105

View License

Compatible with :

Diverse people gathering png sticker, business illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More