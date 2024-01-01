rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6537208
George W. Bush png sticker, famous person illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

George W. Bush png sticker, famous person illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6537208

View License

Editorial use only
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

George W. Bush png sticker, famous person illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More