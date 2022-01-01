https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6537679Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEphemera orange flower on black background, vintage illustration psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6537679View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 227.46 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Ephemera orange flower on black background, vintage illustration psdMore