https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6538912Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese couple png sticker, vintage traditional illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6538912View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 119.04 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Japanese couple png sticker, vintage traditional illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More