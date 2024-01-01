rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6542691
Statue of Liberty png sticker, New York famous landmark illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Statue of Liberty png sticker, New York famous landmark illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6542691

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Statue of Liberty png sticker, New York famous landmark illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More