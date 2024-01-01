rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6551712
Wooden sign clipart, decoration illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wooden sign clipart, decoration illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6551712

View License

Wooden sign clipart, decoration illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More