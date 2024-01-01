rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6552195
Microphone png sticker, music illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Microphone png sticker, music illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6552195

View License

Compatible with :

Microphone png sticker, music illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More