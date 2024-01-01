rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6553039
Cutter knife sticker, stationery illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cutter knife sticker, stationery illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6553039

View License

Compatible with :

Cutter knife sticker, stationery illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More