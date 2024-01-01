rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557086
Colorful people png holding hands sticker, world peace illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Colorful people png holding hands sticker, world peace illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6557086

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Colorful people png holding hands sticker, world peace illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More