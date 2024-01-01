rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557378
Ancient greek vase drawing, ancient object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ancient greek vase drawing, ancient object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6557378

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Ancient greek vase drawing, ancient object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More