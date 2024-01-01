rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557416
Blank shield drawing, coat of arms illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Blank shield drawing, coat of arms illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6557416

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Blank shield drawing, coat of arms illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More