https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557539Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage scroll collage element, frame illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6557539View LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.65 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 191.28 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Vintage scroll collage element, frame illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More