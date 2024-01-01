https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage decorative drawing, black and white illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6557591View LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 2.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 84.64 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Vintage decorative drawing, black and white illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More