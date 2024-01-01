rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6559953
Greek vase png sticker ancient object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Greek vase png sticker ancient object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6559953

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Greek vase png sticker ancient object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More