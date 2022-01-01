https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560262Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn leaf png sticker, orange plant on transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6560262View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGInstagram Story PNG 1080 x 1919 pxFacebook Story PNG 1080 x 1919 pxPinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1919 pxMobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1919 pxBest Quality PNG 2166 x 3849 pxCompatible with :Autumn leaf png sticker, orange plant on transparent backgroundMore