https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6588225Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCharlie Chaplin png sticker, famous comedian illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6588225View LicenseEditorial use only PNGSVGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 pxSVG | 267.1 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Charlie Chaplin png sticker, famous comedian illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More