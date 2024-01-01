https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6588715Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMao Zedong drawing, Chinese president illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6588715View LicenseEditorial use only PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 92.39 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Mao Zedong drawing, Chinese president illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.More