https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6592879Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract watercolor textured badge, purple and blue paint collage element psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6592879View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 87.76 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Abstract watercolor textured badge, purple and blue paint collage element psdMore