https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6600202Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman superhero png sticker, comic illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6600202View LicenseEditorial use only PNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2858 pxSVG | 68.59 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Woman superhero png sticker, comic illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More