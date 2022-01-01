https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6602301Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhoenix bird pattern background, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6602301View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 25.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Phoenix bird pattern background, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel vectorMore