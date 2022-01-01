https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6602304Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMaurice’s fish pattern background, vintage animal artwork remixed by rawpixel vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6602304View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 42.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Maurice’s fish pattern background, vintage animal artwork remixed by rawpixel vectorMore