https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6602530Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage birds sticker, animal illustration set vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6602530View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 19.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage birds sticker, animal illustration set vectorMore