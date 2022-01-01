https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6603895Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPersonalized learning Facebook post template, education mixed media, color accent design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6603895View LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 47.3 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 47.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :BioRhyme by Aoife MooneyDownload BioRhyme fontLiterata by TypeTogetherDownload Literata fontDownload AllPersonalized learning Facebook post template, education mixed media, color accent design vectorMore