https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6605220Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDecorative mandala decoration illustration clipart vector. Free public domain CC0 imageView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6605220View LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 4.49 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 391.81 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Decorative mandala decoration illustration clipart vector. Free public domain CC0 imageMore