https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6605405Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextChild exploring interest Instagram post template, education geometric collage art, mixed media psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6605405View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 29.52 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 29.52 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :BioRhyme by Aoife MooneyDownload BioRhyme fontLiterata by TypeTogetherDownload Literata fontDownload AllChild exploring interest Instagram post template, education geometric collage art, mixed media psdMore