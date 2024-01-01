https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6612934Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman violinist png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 imageMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6612934View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 pxSVG | 19.2 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Woman violinist png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 imageMore