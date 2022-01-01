Stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6615966Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoffee bean png cafe icon sticker, flat graphic on transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNG IconID : 6615966View LicensePNGSVG16 px PNG 16 x 16 px32 px PNG 32 x 32 px128 px PNG 128 x 128 px1024 px PNG 1024 x 1024 px Best Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 1.4 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Coffee bean png cafe icon sticker, flat graphic on transparent backgroundMore