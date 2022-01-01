https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6626199Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChicken pattern png frame sticker, vintage art deco, transparent background, Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6626199View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Chicken pattern png frame sticker, vintage art deco, transparent background, Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore