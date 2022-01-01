rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6629425
Business people png badge sticker, teamwork photo in blob shape, transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Business people png badge sticker, teamwork photo in blob shape, transparent background

More
Free
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
6629425

View License

Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Business people png badge sticker, teamwork photo in blob shape, transparent background

More