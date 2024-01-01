rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6642428
Thermometer png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Thermometer png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6642428

View License

Compatible with :

Thermometer png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More