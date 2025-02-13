Edit ImageCropAdjima7SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperinstant photo png framefloral photostransparent pngpngleafframeaestheticAutumn aesthetic png sticker instant photo, leaf design, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic instant film frame mockup element, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9125207/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-element-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseAutumn aesthetic png sticker instant photo, leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6674677/png-frame-aestheticView licensePNG Instant photo frame, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633611/png-instant-photo-frame-vintage-designView licenseAesthetic instant film frame, autumn leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6702565/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-autumn-leaf-designView licenseInstant film photo frame, editable environment collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704347/instant-film-photo-frame-editable-environment-collage-element-remix-designView licenseAutumn aesthetic png sticker instant photo, flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6702523/png-frame-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable climate change frame, instant film collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878877/editable-climate-change-frame-instant-film-collage-element-remix-designView licenseAutumn aesthetic png sticker instant photo, dried flower collage art, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6701655/png-frame-aesthetic-flowerView licenseInstant film photo frame, editable environment collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879118/instant-film-photo-frame-editable-environment-collage-element-remix-designView licenseInstant film frame mockup, aesthetic leaf psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6702590/psd-frame-aesthetic-leafView licenseEditable environment frame, instant film collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879117/editable-environment-frame-instant-film-collage-element-remix-designView licenseMonet png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698603/png-frame-aestheticView licenseInstant film png mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9168444/instant-film-png-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseCute dog png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698651/png-frame-aestheticView licenseEditable nature photo frame sticker, environment collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828197/editable-nature-photo-frame-sticker-environment-collage-element-remix-designView licenseColorful houses png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698880/png-frame-aestheticView licenseAesthetic instant film frame mockup, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9121626/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseWomen friendship png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698787/png-frame-aestheticView licenseBotanical instant picture frame background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862768/botanical-instant-picture-frame-background-collage-element-remix-designView licenseAutumn aesthetic png sticker instant photo, flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6674681/png-frame-aesthetic-flowerView licenseAesthetic instant film frame collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158528/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-collage-editable-designView licenseReclining Naiad png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698592/png-frame-aestheticView licenseFloral wall mood board mockup, editable branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995996/floral-wall-mood-board-mockup-editable-branding-designView licenseWind turbine png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698843/png-frame-aestheticView licenseBotanical instant film frame background, collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862546/botanical-instant-film-frame-background-collage-element-remix-designView licenseMona Lisa png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6674676/png-frame-aestheticView licenseAutumn botanical instant film frame, collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862776/autumn-botanical-instant-film-frame-collage-element-remix-designView licenseAutumn aesthetic png sticker instant photo, dried flower collage art, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6701641/png-frame-aesthetic-flowerView licenseAutumn botanical instant film frame, collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862560/autumn-botanical-instant-film-frame-collage-element-remix-designView licenseRed rose png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698793/png-frame-aesthetic-flowerView licenseInstant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseBaby & bear png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698721/png-frame-aestheticView licenseAesthetic instant film frame collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162927/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-collage-editable-designView licenseHappy family png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698510/png-frame-aestheticView licenseMinimal beige plant backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511790/minimal-beige-plant-backgroundView licenseCute cat png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698470/png-frame-aestheticView licenseAesthetic instant film frame mockup, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9125212/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-paper-collage-editable-designView licensePng woman walking on beach sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698923/png-frame-aestheticView licenseAesthetic Goddess statue black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9146470/aesthetic-goddess-statue-black-backgroundView licensePride month png sticker instant photo, aesthetic leaf design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6698870/png-frame-aestheticView license