Edit ImageCropbassSaveSaveEdit Imageportrait transparentboysleepytransparent pngpngcuteaestheticinstagram highlight coverSleepy boy png in pajamas, round badge, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarColorful Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852912/colorful-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseSleepy boy in pajamas, round badge cliparthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714026/sleepy-boy-pajamas-round-badge-clipartView licenseMinimal brown Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817720/minimal-brown-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseSleepy boy in pajamas, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732495/sleepy-boy-pajamas-transparent-backgroundView licenseMinimal brown Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817519/minimal-brown-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseSleepy boy png in pajamas, hexagon badge in transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6726004/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBotanical Instagram story highlight cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875731/botanical-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-editable-designView licensePng sleepy boy in pajamas, heart badge design in transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6675563/png-sticker-gradientView licenseColorful Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845446/colorful-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseSleepy boy in pajamas, abstract shape badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732401/sleepy-boy-pajamas-abstract-shape-badgeView licenseElegant Instagram highlight covershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14844309/image-aesthetic-icon-minimalView licenseSleepy boy in pajamas, hexagon badge cliparthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6725861/sleepy-boy-pajamas-hexagon-badge-clipartView licenseEditable glitter aesthetic sticker design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535213/editable-glitter-aesthetic-sticker-design-element-setView licenseSleepy boy in pajamas, heart badge designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6675642/sleepy-boy-pajamas-heart-badge-designView licenseCute doodle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845373/cute-doodle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licensePng boy wearing boxing glove, future athlete, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714099/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseAesthetic minimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817188/aesthetic-minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseSmiling little boy png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6686830/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseAesthetic minimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817062/aesthetic-minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licensePng girl listening to music, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714117/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCute doodle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816992/cute-doodle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseBoy wearing boxing glove, future athlete, round badge cliparthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714033/image-aesthetic-gradient-pinkView licenseAura Instagram highlight covers, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865819/aura-instagram-highlight-covers-editable-designView licenseHappy little girls png hugging each other, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714126/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseFeminine Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14838579/feminine-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseGirl listening to podcast, round badge cliparthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714045/girl-listening-podcast-round-badge-clipartView licenseBlack Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14841257/black-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseCollege girl graduation png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6704780/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseLifestyle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852282/lifestyle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licensePng woman listening to music with headphones, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714420/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBotanical Instagram story highlight cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874422/botanical-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-editable-designView licensePng smiling man with beard, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6702359/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseOrganic shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824121/organic-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMan wearing sunglasses png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6704815/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseGradient Instagram highlight cover set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855449/gradient-instagram-highlight-cover-set-editable-designView licenseWoman deep in thought png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714416/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseOrganic shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822787/organic-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licensePng happy woman listening to music, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6704828/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseMinimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852910/minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHappy businessman png, round badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714423/png-aesthetic-stickerView license