Edit ImageCropWanSaveSaveEdit Imageinstagram highlight coverstickercircleicondesignmagnifying glassbusinesspinkMagnifying glass, search icon, flat graphic psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4001 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4001 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPastel pink Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814557/pastel-pink-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, search icon, flat graphic vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723916/vector-pink-icon-shapeView licensePastel pink Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816961/pastel-pink-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, search icon, flat graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723573/magnifying-glass-search-icon-flat-graphicView licenseWatercolor Instagram story highlight cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14873685/watercolor-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-editable-designView licenseMagnifying glass, search png icon sticker, flat graphic on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723940/png-sticker-pinkView licenseAbstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820738/abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, search icon, flat graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6725608/magnifying-glass-search-icon-flat-graphic-psdView licenseHand drawn shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820854/hand-drawn-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, search icon, flat graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6713866/magnifying-glass-search-icon-flat-graphic-psdView licenseAesthetic watercolor Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820366/aesthetic-watercolor-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, search icon, aesthetic gradient design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6728259/psd-aesthetic-sticker-gradientView licenseGeometric shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821553/geometric-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, search icon, neon glow design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741341/psd-sticker-pink-iconView licenseHand drawn shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821224/hand-drawn-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass clipart, object illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6870391/psd-sticker-public-domain-blueView licensePottery shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821058/pottery-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, search icon, gold illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6680773/psd-texture-sticker-goldenView licenseOrganic shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824121/organic-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseCute magnifying glass clipart, science illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6730274/psd-sticker-public-domain-blueView licenseFloral Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814653/floral-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass clipart, object illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6870546/psd-sticker-public-domain-blueView licenseOrganic shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821461/organic-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, search icon, flat graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6675647/magnifying-glass-search-icon-flat-graphic-psdView licenseWatercolor Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820272/watercolor-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, 3D collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102391/magnifying-glass-collage-element-psdView licenseAbstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820778/abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, white 3D icon sticker psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6760431/magnifying-glass-white-icon-sticker-psdView licensePastel watercolor Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820477/pastel-watercolor-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass 3D icon sticker psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6760496/magnifying-glass-icon-sticker-psdView licenseGradient Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820846/gradient-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass 3D icon sticker psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6760452/magnifying-glass-icon-sticker-psdView licenseOrganic shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821225/organic-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass 3D icon sticker psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6760440/magnifying-glass-icon-sticker-psdView licenseOrganic shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822787/organic-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass 3D icon sticker psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6760483/magnifying-glass-icon-sticker-psdView licenseSimple shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820699/simple-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass sticker, solution finding, business illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5805387/psd-sticker-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseFloral Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814654/floral-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMagnifying glass 3D icon sticker psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6760494/magnifying-glass-icon-sticker-psdView license