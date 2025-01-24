Edit ImageCropOreo_Dark4SaveSaveEdit Imagecratewooden cratesgardentransparent pngpngwoodencollagedesignWooden crate png sticker, gardening object transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2742 x 1828 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSmall business support Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667901/small-business-support-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden crate png sticker, object torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748271/png-torn-paperView licenseFresh vegetable market Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667899/fresh-vegetable-market-instagram-post-templateView licensePlant pot png sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6237856/plant-pot-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseOrganic herbs planting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600071/organic-herbs-planting-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden crate collage element, gardening object design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724540/psd-sticker-wooden-collage-elementView licenseGardening workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600062/gardening-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden crate png sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6237853/png-sticker-collageView licenseVegetable farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14399552/vegetable-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseBottles in crate png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056822/png-sticker-elementsView licenseFarm fresh blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428553/farm-fresh-blog-banner-templateView licensePlant pot isolated on white, gardening design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238058/plant-pot-isolated-white-gardening-design-psdView licenseGardening workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274129/gardening-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseRed bird house png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720816/png-sticker-collage-elementView licenseSupport local farmers blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428542/support-local-farmers-blog-banner-templateView licenseWooden crate isolated on white, gardening design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238056/psd-sticker-collage-elementView licenseFarmers' market poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038087/farmers-market-poster-templateView licenseWooden frames png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702121/wooden-frames-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseFresh from farm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037814/fresh-from-farm-poster-templateView licenseShears png sticker, garden cutting tool image on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6433821/png-sticker-woodenView licenseFresh & natural food Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061205/fresh-natural-food-facebook-post-templateView licensePark bench png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214114/park-bench-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseFarmer's market Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061364/farmers-market-facebook-post-templateView licenseSnowy wooden sign png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644580/png-sticker-collage-elementView licenseFresh vegetable market Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14399547/fresh-vegetable-market-facebook-post-templateView licenseRose bush png sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6203893/rose-bush-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseLittle girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563980/little-girl-garden-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWooden crate, object on ripped paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748267/wooden-crate-object-ripped-paperView license3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394247/farmer-girl-holding-potato-crate-editable-remixView licensePink flower png sticker, wooden crate on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6237861/png-flower-stickerView licenseGardening 101 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959715/gardening-101-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed wooden board png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662203/png-sticker-elementsView licenseCharming floral shopfront mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693818/charming-floral-shopfront-mockup-customizable-designView licensePink flower bush png sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6203889/png-flower-stickerView licenseVegetable garden blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835933/vegetable-garden-blog-banner-templateView licenseYard wheelbarrow png sticker, garden cart image on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6444128/png-sticker-greenView licenseWatercolor crops design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239330/watercolor-crops-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseGardener apron png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628365/png-sticker-greenView licenseFarmer's market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956728/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWatering can png gardening sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044585/png-collage-stickerView license