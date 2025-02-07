Edit ImageCropOreo_Dark1SaveSaveEdit ImagetextureleafstickernaturetropicaldesignbotanicalfloralDried leaf collage element, foliage in autumn design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176404/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseDried leaf png sticker, foliage in autumn transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724533/png-texture-stickerView licenseLuxury botanical element set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115922/luxury-botanical-element-set-editable-design-elementView licenseDried brown leaf design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2337622/free-illustration-png-leaf-shape-dried-leavesView licenseEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175405/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseDried leaf, autumn on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752218/dried-leaf-autumn-torn-paperView licenseSummer flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075145/summer-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseDried leaf png sticker, foliage ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752181/png-torn-paper-textureView licenseEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175408/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseDried leaf, foliage in autumn designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724415/dried-leaf-foliage-autumn-designView licenseEditable watercolor tropical leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15334700/editable-watercolor-tropical-leaf-design-element-setView licenseDried anemone flower design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2338411/free-illustration-png-dried-flowers-flower-dryView licenseEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15174684/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseDried white rose flower design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2337131/free-illustration-png-dried-flower-dry-flowersView licenseEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15174683/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseDried leaf on green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17131857/dried-leaf-green-backgroundView licenseElegant watercolor botanical leaf illustrations, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418573/elegant-watercolor-botanical-leaf-illustrations-editable-design-element-setView licenseFloating Autumn leaves, Fall season aesthetic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6543285/floating-autumn-leaves-fall-season-aesthetic-psdView licenseWatercolor botanical leaves illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418777/watercolor-botanical-leaves-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf sticker, collage, orange plant psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6536067/autumn-leaf-sticker-collage-orange-plant-psdView licenseSummer flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15074974/summer-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAutumn leaf sticker collage, orange plant psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560368/autumn-leaf-sticker-collage-orange-plant-psdView licenseEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167266/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf branch sticker, Fall season aesthetic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560228/psd-aesthetic-sticker-leafView licenseEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167263/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf sticker, Ephemera collage, orange plant psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560327/psd-aesthetic-sticker-leafView licenseEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175402/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf sticker psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560174/autumn-leaf-sticker-psdView licenseTropical leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979094/tropical-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseAutumn leaf sticker, orange plant psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560201/autumn-leaf-sticker-orange-plant-psdView licenseTropical leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978895/tropical-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseAutumn leaves sticker, seasonal Ephemera collage elements set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6562354/psd-aesthetic-sticker-leafView licenseTropical leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981072/tropical-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseAutumn leaf sticker, collage, orange plant psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6536057/autumn-leaf-sticker-collage-orange-plant-psdView licenseTropical leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978977/tropical-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseAutumn leaves sticker, seasonal Ephemera collage elements set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6563816/psd-aesthetic-sticker-leafView licenseTropical leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978946/tropical-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseAutumn maple leaf sticker, season aesthetic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6549738/autumn-maple-leaf-sticker-season-aesthetic-psdView licenseTropical leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981037/tropical-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseAutumn Ivy leaf sticker, Fall season aesthetic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6560191/psd-aesthetic-sticker-leafView license