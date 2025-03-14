Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagegoddessancient romeminervaromegoddess minervastatueromanpublic domain rome ancientMinerva statue png sticker illustration, transparent background.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPNGSVGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4000 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFemale Greek statue remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087898/female-greek-statue-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinerva statue drawing, vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724758/psd-vintage-public-domain-womanView licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826162/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMinerva statue clipart, vintage hand drawn vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724924/vector-vintage-public-domain-womanView licenseValentine special event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825913/valentine-special-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMinerva statue vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724858/image-vintage-public-domain-womanView licenseLove story poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531198/love-story-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJupiter statue drawing, vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724798/psd-vintage-public-domain-personView licenseLove story Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531205/love-story-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJupiter statue png sticker illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724925/png-sticker-vintageView licenseFight for justice Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206687/fight-for-justice-instagram-post-templateView licenseJupiter statue vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724928/image-vintage-public-domain-personView licenseGoddess podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620620/goddess-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJupiter statue clipart, vintage hand drawn vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724957/vector-vintage-public-domain-personView licenseLove story blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531196/love-story-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTemple of Minerva Medica, Rome. Line engraving by F. Morelli, 1798.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961715/temple-minerva-medica-rome-line-engraving-morelli-1798Free Image from public domain licenseLaw school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668085/law-school-poster-templateView licenseAthena statue png sticker illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724839/png-sticker-vintageView licenseGoddess podcast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826166/goddess-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAthena statue drawing, vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724752/psd-vintage-public-domain-womanView licenseGoddess podcast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826155/goddess-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAthena statue clipart, vintage hand drawn vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724910/vector-vintage-public-domain-womanView licenseLove story Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620138/love-story-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAthena statue vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724848/image-vintage-public-domain-womanView licenseValentine special event blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825911/valentine-special-event-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAn inscription carved on stone with marble statues by Michelangelo including Romulus and Remus. Engraving by J. Perini…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021284/image-person-art-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseOnline shopping poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944632/online-shopping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTemple of Minerva Medica, Rome. Coloured aquatint by M. Dubourg, 1820.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966531/temple-minerva-medica-rome-coloured-aquatint-dubourg-1820Free Image from public domain licenseSocial media marketing Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888295/social-media-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMinerva, as goddess of the arts, shaking hands with Italia; behind them Mercury, the messenger god. Engraving by F.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13977362/image-cartoon-face-handsFree Image from public domain licenseLove playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11619783/love-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTemple of Minerva Medica, Rome: panoramic views. Etching by J. Hastings after R. Wilson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14007686/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseValentine special event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620741/valentine-special-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoseidon Neptune higher detail design element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10806522/poseidon-neptune-higher-detail-design-element-psdView licenseValentine special event Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825916/valentine-special-event-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePoseidon Neptune higher detail image elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420223/poseidon-neptune-higher-detail-image-elementView licenseSocial media campaign Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888349/social-media-campaign-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Poseidon Neptune higher detail, clipart, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808235/png-person-vintageView licenseSocial media campaign Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888285/social-media-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePoseidon Neptune higher detail collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809118/vector-face-person-artView license