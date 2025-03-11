Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepngvintage illustrationscollagevintagedesignpublic domainillustrationscollage elementDark blue pencil png sticker, transparent background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPNGSVGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseRed pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6727517/png-sticker-vintageView licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDark blue pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6728071/png-sticker-vintageView licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6727862/png-sticker-vintageView licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseDark blue pencil clipart, stationery illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6729632/psd-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseRetro collage with 'Have Faith' text, vintage art, and maps social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22789286/image-background-flower-png-starView licenseDark blue pencil collage element vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723841/vector-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseCupid buying textbooks png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588102/cupid-buying-textbooks-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpen book png sticker, stationery vintage illustration on transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6501156/png-sticker-bookView licenseCupid buying textbooks, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585089/cupid-buying-textbooks-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlack color pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916060/png-white-background-handView licenseSummer vacation, car carrying surf board editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9568429/summer-vacation-car-carrying-surf-board-editable-collageView licenseColor pencils clipart, stationery illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6501431/vector-sticker-public-domain-collageView licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347077/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licensePencil and sharpener png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6772614/png-sticker-public-domainView licenseHealthy eating word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9482648/healthy-eating-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGreen pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6727668/png-sticker-vintageView licenseCupid buying textbooks, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581212/cupid-buying-textbooks-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYellow pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6727539/png-sticker-vintageView licenseWedding word editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499289/wedding-word-editable-collage-artView licenseBrown pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6727514/png-sticker-vintageView licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6727525/png-sticker-vintageView licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseGray pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6728062/png-sticker-vintageView licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLight blue color pencil clipart vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916121/vector-illustrations-public-domain-blueView licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseGreen color pencil clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916334/psd-illustrations-public-domain-greenView licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpen book png sticker, vintage literature illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6439652/png-paper-bookView licenseHearts in shopping cart png, cupid, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588094/hearts-shopping-cart-png-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePng pencil and sharpener sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6772670/png-sticker-vintageView licenseSocial media reactions, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580808/social-media-reactions-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGreen pencil png sticker, stationery illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6334900/png-sticker-public-domainView licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePurple color pencil png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916049/png-white-background-paperView license