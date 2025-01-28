rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Buddha statue sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image psd
Save
Edit Image
buddhagoldgolden buddhastickergoldendesigncollage elementstatue
Happy Vesak Day poster template, editable text and design
Happy Vesak Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741656/happy-vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buddha statue sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image psd
Buddha statue sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6696080/psd-sticker-statue-redView license
Happy Buddha day Instagram post template
Happy Buddha day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522068/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Buddha statue sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image psd
Buddha statue sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752809/psd-sticker-statue-collage-elementView license
Buddhism history poster template, editable text and design
Buddhism history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743141/buddhism-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpture isolated image
Buddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpture isolated image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6730275/image-sticker-golden-statueView license
Vesak day poster template, editable text & design
Vesak day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706046/vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Buddha statue collage element, isolated image psd
Buddha statue collage element, isolated image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824555/buddha-statue-collage-elementisolated-image-psdView license
Happy Vesak Day Instagram story template, editable text
Happy Vesak Day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741655/happy-vesak-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Gold Buddha statue, religious object psd
Gold Buddha statue, religious object psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295062/gold-buddha-statue-religious-object-psdView license
Buddhism Instagram post template
Buddhism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002764/buddhism-instagram-post-templateView license
Peaceful Buddha statue collage element psd
Peaceful Buddha statue collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199737/peaceful-buddha-statue-collage-element-psdView license
Meditating buddha png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Meditating buddha png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257709/meditating-buddha-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Buddha statue collage element, isolated image psd
Buddha statue collage element, isolated image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729352/buddha-statue-collage-elementisolated-image-psdView license
Meditating buddha collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Meditating buddha collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258527/meditating-buddha-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Buddha statue collage element, isolated image psd
Buddha statue collage element, isolated image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623331/buddha-statue-collage-element-isolated-image-psdView license
Happy Vesak Day blog banner template, editable text
Happy Vesak Day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741657/happy-vesak-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Buddha statue image on white background
Buddha statue image on white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797343/buddha-statue-image-white-backgroundView license
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522858/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView license
Buddha statue image on white background
Buddha statue image on white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797518/buddha-statue-image-white-backgroundView license
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176468/vesak-day-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Buddha statue, Buddhism, isolated object
Buddha statue, Buddhism, isolated object
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824572/buddha-statue-buddhism-isolated-objectView license
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522395/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView license
Buddha statue vintage clipart, religion illustration psd
Buddha statue vintage clipart, religion illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287662/psd-sticker-vintage-public-domainView license
Meditating buddha collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Meditating buddha collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258528/meditating-buddha-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Buddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpture isolated image
Buddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpture isolated image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6696077/image-sticker-statue-redView license
Happy Vesak Day Instagram post template, editable text
Happy Vesak Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220311/happy-vesak-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Golden Buddha statue collage element psd
Golden Buddha statue collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218695/golden-buddha-statue-collage-element-psdView license
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design Instagram story template, editable text
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706212/png-ancient-antique-artView license
Buddha statue collage element psd
Buddha statue collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810265/buddha-statue-collage-element-psdView license
Greek God statue with gold tape remix, editable design
Greek God statue with gold tape remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527257/greek-god-statue-with-gold-tape-remix-editable-designView license
Chinese Buddha statue collage element, isolated image psd
Chinese Buddha statue collage element, isolated image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017687/psd-golden-black-collage-elementView license
Buddhism history Instagram story template, editable text
Buddhism history Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743150/buddhism-history-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Buddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpture isolated image
Buddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpture isolated image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752810/image-sticker-statue-concreteView license
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Tian Tan Buddha, famous religious monument psd
Tian Tan Buddha, famous religious monument psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6233905/tian-tan-buddha-famous-religious-monument-psdView license
Buddhism history blog banner template, editable text
Buddhism history blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743139/buddhism-history-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Buddha statue collage element psd
Buddha statue collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7121424/buddha-statue-collage-element-psdView license
Meditation poster template
Meditation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522702/meditation-poster-templateView license
Buddha head statue collage element psd
Buddha head statue collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8594327/buddha-head-statue-collage-element-psdView license