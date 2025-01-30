Edit ImageCropWitSaveSaveEdit Imagetorn papertexturepaper texturepaperbookcollageripped paperdesignEducation word typography, aesthetic paper collage psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Caveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable education collage border background, paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893360/editable-education-collage-border-background-paper-textured-designView licenseStudy abroad word typography, education aesthetic paper collage psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6794110/psd-texture-paper-tornView licenseEditable education collage frame, wooden textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893392/editable-education-collage-frame-wooden-textured-designView licenseBack to school word typography, education aesthetic paper collage psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6794101/psd-texture-paper-tornView licenseEditable education collage background, wooden textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893383/editable-education-collage-background-wooden-textured-designView licenseQuality education word typography, aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788745/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseEditable education collage background, wooden textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893132/editable-education-collage-background-wooden-textured-designView licenseDigital education word typography, aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788928/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseAesthetic education collage border background, editable paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885047/aesthetic-education-collage-border-background-editable-paper-textured-designView licenseBack to school word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788741/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseAesthetic education collage border background, editable wooden textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891969/aesthetic-education-collage-border-background-editable-wooden-textured-designView licenseHigh school word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788636/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseAesthetic education collage frame, editable paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893419/aesthetic-education-collage-frame-editable-paper-textured-designView licenseSpecial education word typography, aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788851/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseEditable education collage border, wooden textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893263/editable-education-collage-border-wooden-textured-designView licenseEducation word typography, aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731141/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseAesthetic education collage border, editable paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893223/aesthetic-education-collage-border-editable-paper-textured-designView licenseAdventure word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6789293/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseEducation collage border background, editable paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893385/education-collage-border-background-editable-paper-textured-designView licenseKnowledge word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6789020/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseEducation collage Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037772/education-collage-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseLearning word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6789076/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseMona Lisa ripped paper frame, editable background design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057794/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseExplore word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788844/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseMona Lisa ripped paper frame, editable background design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060721/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseUniversity word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6789299/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseGrowing sprout book, editable education paper collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876785/growing-sprout-book-editable-education-paper-collage-designView licenseTutorial word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6789017/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseGrowing sprout education background, editable vintage paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876792/growing-sprout-education-background-editable-vintage-paper-designView licenseLearn word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788921/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454459/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy abroad word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6789068/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseMona Lisa ripped paper frame, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060722/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseDeep learning word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788618/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseMona Lisa ripped paper frame, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058261/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseJourney word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788655/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseEducation collage Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946409/education-collage-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStudent loan word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6789422/image-texture-paper-tornView licenseEditable Autumn journal book element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693195/editable-autumn-journal-book-element-designView licenseGraduation word typography, education aesthetic paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6788668/image-texture-paper-tornView license