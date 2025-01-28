Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanesejapan waterrivervintage pond pngvintage nature scene design elementseast asian artjapanasian artPng susoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 718 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3590 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSusoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766054/vector-art-vintage-designView licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSusoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river sticker, vintage illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773079/vector-art-sticker-vintageView licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePng susoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739973/png-sticker-vintageView licenseFloral body moisturizer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976978/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-templateView licenseSusoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739974/psd-vintage-art-blueView licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546709/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseSusoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732917/psd-vintage-art-blueView licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045883/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSusoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732889/image-vintage-art-blueView licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSusoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739976/image-vintage-art-blueView licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSusoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river (1920–1940) by anonymous. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/843199/oriental-pond-printFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMaple leaves in the Tatsuta river vintage illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original artwork.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2267320/premium-illustration-image-kimono-korean-pattern-artView licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670705/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseVintage illustration washi tape design on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063721/image-background-plant-leavesView licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG vintage illustration washi tape, stationery collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063863/png-plant-stickerView licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851331/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNakahara in Sagami Province, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (1830–32) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639495/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePines and Waves at Ryūtō (Ryūtō shōtō), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei). Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639434/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist philosophy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037163/buddhist-philosophy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHokusai's Old View of the Boat-bridge at Sano in Kōzuke Province (Kōzuke Sano funabashi no kozu), from the series Remarkable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639382/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601864/visit-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseHokusai's Poem by Ariwara no Narihira, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639445/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712331/discover-japan-instagram-post-templatesView licenseHokusai's The Sacred Spring at Jōgaku (Jōgaku reisen), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639396/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePoem by Sangi no Takamura , from the series One Hundred Poems Explained (1835) by the Nurse by Katsushika Hokusai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639430/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHokusai's Gathering Sea-Weed. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639400/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDawn at Isawa in Kai Province (Kōshū Isawa no akatsuki), from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639433/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license