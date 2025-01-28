rawpixel
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
International jazz day Instagram post template
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734445/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Special celebration Instagram post template
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734941/portrait-louis-armstrong-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734548/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736458/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734448/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music festival poster template
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736106/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Ray Nance, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736535/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club poster template
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734472/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
International jazz day Instagram post template
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736273/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Facebook story template, editable design
Portrait of Cat Anderson, Ray Nance, and Taft Jordan(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735978/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735939/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Solo concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736657/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram story template
Portrait of Hot Lips Page, Apollo Theatre, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735846/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Live music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736599/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage jazz-themed frame mockup
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734579/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736690/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license