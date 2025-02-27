rawpixel
Portrait of Mildred Bailey, Carnegie Hall(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of June Christy, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Sylvia Syms, Little Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Sylvia Syms, Little Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Billie Holiday, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Women podcast poster template and design
Portrait of Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert editable design
Portrait of June Christy and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music night editable poster template
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music editable poster template
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Johnny Desmond and Helen Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Ladies night songs Instagram post template
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
